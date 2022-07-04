MIRACULOUS PROOF OF THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST!

HUMANITY IS WAKING UP TO THE FACT THAT THE PREACHING OF MEN IS SUFFERING, SLAVERY AND DEATH WHILE THE PREACHING OF CHRIST IS ALL SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS, FREEDOM, AND LIFE GENESIS 2:17!





The apostasy away from the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3-11 was about three things. 1. It gave evil men one last chance to try and prove that the ways of men work. 2. It delayed the return of the ways of God until the world was populated with billions. 3. It gave men the opportunity to practice patience Job James 5:11 and to learn about good and evil so that when the ways of God returned they could understand that choosing to follow God is the only rational choice since the ways of God are higher than the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55:9.