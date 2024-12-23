XMAS #PIANO WITH #BUDGIE #VOCALS :-) #christmaspianoplayingwithbudgievocals #budgiechristmassinging

http://unexpectedabnovakjourney.zombeek.cz/

Cindy, Charlie and I wish you MERRY CHRISTMAAS! :-)





In case of problems with playing click on this link:

https://rumble.com/v621x6w-christmas-video-with-budgie-vocals-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

THE TRUE STORY OF FATIMA:

https://fatima.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/The-True-Story-of-Fatima.pdf

LIBERALISM IS A SIN (Félix Sardá y Salvany) - online reading:

https://www.saintsbooks.net/books/Dr.%20Don%20Felix%20Sarda%20Y.%20Salvany%20-%20Liberalism%20is%20a%20Sin.htm

AA-1025 THE MEMOIRS OF AN ANTI-APOSTLE(Marie Carre) - online reading:

https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle

THE RHINE FLOWS INTO THE TIBER (story about Vatican II ) - online reading / EPUB:

https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=6227&panel=book_details

OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED CATHOLICS (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - online reading:

https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Archbishop-Lefebvre/OpenLetterToConfusedCatholics/

I ACCUSE THE COUNCIL (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF BOOK:

https://www.scribd.com/document/4104690/i-Accuse-the-Council

THEY HAVE UNCROWNED HIM (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF/ MP4:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7159&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

SPIRITUAL JOURNEY (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - EPUB/MOBI:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7154&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

A BRIEF CRITICAL STUDY OF NEW MASS - OTTAVIANI INTERVENTION - online reading:

https://archive.org/stream/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention_djvu.txt

FUNDAMENTALS OF CATHOLIC DOGMA (Ott Ludwig) - EPUB, PDF, PDF_OCR, ZIP:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7262&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

THE HOLY MASS (st.Leonard of Port-Maurice, R.F. d [sic] Cochem and M. Mechtilda of the H. Sacrament, Benedictine)

- online reading:





https://archive.org/details/cihm_91762/page/n5/mode/2up

THE CATECHISM OF THE CRISIS IN THE CHURCH:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7178&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

FREE TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC BOOKS ONLINE:

https://www.traditionalcatholic.co/free-catholicbooks/

JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!

https://public-rosary.org/

And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!

https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/





THE BROWN SCAPULAR:

https://www.sistersofcarmel.com/brown-scapular-information.php



Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:

(the Latin version had the Church approval)

https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm

