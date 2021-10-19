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RECEIPTS: PATENTS EXPOSE “MEDICAL DEVICES” IN JAB, INJECTABLE COMPUTING SYSTEM
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260 views • October 19, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/L/f/C/y/LfCyc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/receipts-patents-expose-medical-devices-in-jab-injectable-computing-system/
US Patent#10703789B2
US Patent#20100216804
US Patent#20130251618
US Patent#0228565
Biotech analyst, Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters and she continues to blow holes in the “safe and effective” narrative surrounding the vaxxines, which are clearly part of an intentional global depopulation plan.
She says, “There are four advanced technologies that are part of these injections and the purpose of them is to trace your social network and your activities, as well as deliver different drugs and genetics and immune processes…
“Let’s just dive right into it, because I want people to see where I got this information from. If you go to the Moderna website, right on the Moderna website, they post the patents for the injections.
“Keep in mind, the Pfizer injection – all the mRNA products – fall under Moderna. So, it’s US Patent #10703789B2, issued on July 7th, 2020 and what you’ll see, right there is a description of the four lipid nanoparticles that are in here and that encapsulate the mRNA.
“As you read through a patent, what you’ll find, in the ‘art’ or the ‘abstract’, when they describe…what this does and in Section 201, they explain that there is a delivery system involved and if you go on to read the delivery system, it can deliver a therapy or genetic product over a period of days, weeks, months or even years.
“And as you go through the patent, that is related to certain technologies. It’s related to technology US Patent #20100216804 [‘Long Circulating Nanoparticles for Sustained Release of Therapeutic Agents’]…These are nano disks, this is what Dr Botha showed on your show…
“So, if you go through, you can show how these images in the patent match up to what the doctor has shown you, Dr Botha…It says, right here, in the patent, in the [0046] section, that it can contain gene therapies, medical diagnosis, and for medical therapeutics, pathogen-borne diseases, hormone-related products that can be in there.
“And then, what’s really important is if you go to [0074], it says that they can also contain moieties. Moieties are biomarkers, so they can put biomedical products in there, so that it actually knows to go to the ovaries, to go to the testes or to go to the heart.
“So, these VAERS reports are not ‘adverse events’, that means that they were unintended. These are *intended consequences*. These products are programmed to go to certain parts of your body…
“If you go to the next patent, ending in 65001…this patent is for nano magnets. So the reason why people are magnetic is because they were injected with magnets and you can see in the picture, there’s wires to magnets, permanent magnets and a drug delivery package that’s in there.
“The point of this product was to treat certain types of cancers, bone cancers and it would attach to the bone. But if you go to Figure 1-A, you’ll see all these little light particles, of what the system looks like underneath the light and it reflects the light. So, all these doctors who are looking at the vials under the microscope, they’re [asking], ‘What are these things reflecting light?’ They’re the magnets and that that’s why people are magnetic.”
Stew mentions Dr Carrie Madej’s images and descriptions of the particles that grew bright in color as they warmed to room temperature from the -70ºF at which they’re required to be stored. Dr Madej’s nano expert friends told her the bright colors were indicative of superconductivity triggered by exposure to white light.
Karen responds, “That’s the single-walled carbon nanotubes; the graphene oxide nanotubes combined with Quantum Dot. But they need the magnetics injected in them to host the magnetic field…
“US Patent 20130251618, again, this falls under the master Moderna patent on the Moderna website. So, it’s clearly-delineated. This is no conspiracy theory, I’m not making anything up. You can go to the patent, it refers to this patent, which is a “Method for making semiconducting single wall carbon nanotubes”. Those are made from graphene oxide. They’re one-atom thick. This is common sense –”
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/receipts-patents-expose-medical-devices-in-jab-injectable-computing-system/
US Patent#10703789B2
US Patent#20100216804
US Patent#20130251618
US Patent#0228565
Biotech analyst, Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters and she continues to blow holes in the “safe and effective” narrative surrounding the vaxxines, which are clearly part of an intentional global depopulation plan.
She says, “There are four advanced technologies that are part of these injections and the purpose of them is to trace your social network and your activities, as well as deliver different drugs and genetics and immune processes…
“Let’s just dive right into it, because I want people to see where I got this information from. If you go to the Moderna website, right on the Moderna website, they post the patents for the injections.
“Keep in mind, the Pfizer injection – all the mRNA products – fall under Moderna. So, it’s US Patent #10703789B2, issued on July 7th, 2020 and what you’ll see, right there is a description of the four lipid nanoparticles that are in here and that encapsulate the mRNA.
“As you read through a patent, what you’ll find, in the ‘art’ or the ‘abstract’, when they describe…what this does and in Section 201, they explain that there is a delivery system involved and if you go on to read the delivery system, it can deliver a therapy or genetic product over a period of days, weeks, months or even years.
“And as you go through the patent, that is related to certain technologies. It’s related to technology US Patent #20100216804 [‘Long Circulating Nanoparticles for Sustained Release of Therapeutic Agents’]…These are nano disks, this is what Dr Botha showed on your show…
“So, if you go through, you can show how these images in the patent match up to what the doctor has shown you, Dr Botha…It says, right here, in the patent, in the [0046] section, that it can contain gene therapies, medical diagnosis, and for medical therapeutics, pathogen-borne diseases, hormone-related products that can be in there.
“And then, what’s really important is if you go to [0074], it says that they can also contain moieties. Moieties are biomarkers, so they can put biomedical products in there, so that it actually knows to go to the ovaries, to go to the testes or to go to the heart.
“So, these VAERS reports are not ‘adverse events’, that means that they were unintended. These are *intended consequences*. These products are programmed to go to certain parts of your body…
“If you go to the next patent, ending in 65001…this patent is for nano magnets. So the reason why people are magnetic is because they were injected with magnets and you can see in the picture, there’s wires to magnets, permanent magnets and a drug delivery package that’s in there.
“The point of this product was to treat certain types of cancers, bone cancers and it would attach to the bone. But if you go to Figure 1-A, you’ll see all these little light particles, of what the system looks like underneath the light and it reflects the light. So, all these doctors who are looking at the vials under the microscope, they’re [asking], ‘What are these things reflecting light?’ They’re the magnets and that that’s why people are magnetic.”
Stew mentions Dr Carrie Madej’s images and descriptions of the particles that grew bright in color as they warmed to room temperature from the -70ºF at which they’re required to be stored. Dr Madej’s nano expert friends told her the bright colors were indicative of superconductivity triggered by exposure to white light.
Karen responds, “That’s the single-walled carbon nanotubes; the graphene oxide nanotubes combined with Quantum Dot. But they need the magnetics injected in them to host the magnetic field…
“US Patent 20130251618, again, this falls under the master Moderna patent on the Moderna website. So, it’s clearly-delineated. This is no conspiracy theory, I’m not making anything up. You can go to the patent, it refers to this patent, which is a “Method for making semiconducting single wall carbon nanotubes”. Those are made from graphene oxide. They’re one-atom thick. This is common sense –”
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