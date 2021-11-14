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My Husband Is A Milwaukee Police Officer | Black Lives Matter
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50 views • November 14, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3386/im-a-redpilled-police-wife-call-in-show-august-17th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3386-im-a-red-pilled-police-wife-call-in-show-august-17th-2016
Question: “I am a red-pilled police wife. My husband patrols a high crime, majority low income black neighborhood in Milwaukee. We live and work in a city that has seen violent crime spike recently, in part due to the Ferguson effect.”
“I’ve seen so many parallel stories in the news, and on your show, fearing it could be my family in the headlines at any time. I’m grateful that you’ve taken the time to bring facts to bear that push back against the mainstream media and Blank Lives Matter narrative.”
“Many times I feel like a woman without a tribe. On a personal level, how do I reconcile my interest in Philosophy with the reality of my daily life, and my love and duty to support my husband? Do you have any advice on how to weather the storm?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3386/im-a-redpilled-police-wife-call-in-show-august-17th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3386-im-a-red-pilled-police-wife-call-in-show-august-17th-2016
Question: “I am a red-pilled police wife. My husband patrols a high crime, majority low income black neighborhood in Milwaukee. We live and work in a city that has seen violent crime spike recently, in part due to the Ferguson effect.”
“I’ve seen so many parallel stories in the news, and on your show, fearing it could be my family in the headlines at any time. I’m grateful that you’ve taken the time to bring facts to bear that push back against the mainstream media and Blank Lives Matter narrative.”
“Many times I feel like a woman without a tribe. On a personal level, how do I reconcile my interest in Philosophy with the reality of my daily life, and my love and duty to support my husband? Do you have any advice on how to weather the storm?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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