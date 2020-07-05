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Intellivision B-17 Bomber - Games That Are Coming To The Amico!
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1 view • July 05, 2020
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In this video Tristan and I take to the skies and play the legendary intellivision game, B-17 Bomber. This game was one of the earliest examples of a flight simulator, and also made excellent use of the intellivoice voice synthesis module. B-17 Bomber was actually a single player game, but Tristan and I manage to turn it into a multiplayer experience. An Amico version of this game would be amazing. Perhaps multiple people could man multiple positions to fight off multiple bandits? Time will tell!
In this video Tristan and I take to the skies and play the legendary intellivision game, B-17 Bomber. This game was one of the earliest examples of a flight simulator, and also made excellent use of the intellivoice voice synthesis module. B-17 Bomber was actually a single player game, but Tristan and I manage to turn it into a multiplayer experience. An Amico version of this game would be amazing. Perhaps multiple people could man multiple positions to fight off multiple bandits? Time will tell!
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