Polly Tommey at Senate hearing of parents of vaccine injured children

Polly Tommey, co-producer of Vaxxed, testifies at Ron Johnson's Senate hearing of parents of vaccine injured children. She relates how her Son Billy was developing normally until he recieved the MMR. Dr Brian Hooker explains that doctors get bonuses if a certain percentage of their clients are vaccinated, and that could add up to over $1 million per year. Vaccines are big business.