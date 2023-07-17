Create New Account
Miles Guo was the first man who warned us about the vaccine disaster from DAY 1 !
https://gettr.com/post/p2m6uj3cb21

佛州郡县：中共毒疫苗是「生化武器」

Miles Guo was the first man who warned us about the vaccine disaster from DAY 1 ! Because COVID is a CCP Bio-Weapon from the Wuhan Lab. Let Miles speak freely, let the truth be heard! #freemilesguo



