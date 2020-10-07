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Mid-Week (USA Tues) A Night with Earl Grey - UFO cases and Topics ] - OT Chan Live#323
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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6 views • October 07, 2020
#MUFON #EarlGrey #ALIENS #UFOS

No Set Topics - Earl has Free-for-All to talk about anything he wants
about such as what hes investigated and currently investigating and his ideas what UFO and Alien phenomenon is all about.

Others may ask questions on side chat and some guests may
join us on voice as well .

should be lots of fun.. dont miss it... Ideal if you live in California
10pm start time.. but night Owls are needed in the rest of USA
and early birds in UK..

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel

Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/

Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aliensalienufoufosmufoninvestigatorearlgrey
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