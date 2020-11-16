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11/16/20 K R A K E N The Election Treason: It’s Math! Coming Soon!
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124 views • November 17, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/16/2020: 250K Americans showed their TRUMP support on Saturday in DC and Powell, Wood, Guil_ani, Shiva show the evidence- Bizta, Sequoia, Smart Matic, Dominioun, SCYTL- It’s about to be revealed!...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
STOP THE BIDEN STEAL - https://action.greene2020.com/stop-th...
The Gateway Pundit shows the math:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Dr Shiva exposes the algorithmn:
https://headlineusa.com/scientist-alg...
Here is President Trump's Executive Order on Election Stealing:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
President Trump's 9/2018 Executive Order in Play- Election Stealing using Foreign Governments:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-1...
Bain Capital loves Joe Biden:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
Drag and Grab- Dan Bongino discusses the switched votes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqmep...
Please sub to Dan!
Dominion bought Sequoia in 2010:
https://www.worldtribune.com/sidney-p...
Gov DeSantis "Stand Your Ground" legislation in FL:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Check out the footage of violence done to MAGA marchers in DC:
https://twitter.com/bgonthescene
After her attempted Gov. bid failed, using the same election tampering, Abrams went to Bilderberg!
https://nationalfile.com/stacey-abram...
Arch Bishop Vigano's Open Letter to President Trump:
https://www.catholic.org/news/nationa...
Scott Atlas, President Trump's C V advisor says American's need to resist:
https://nypost.com/2020/11/16/scott-a...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/11/14/meow...
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
Deutsche Bank calls for "working at home tax":
https://thehill.com/changing-america/...
To follow the DC MMM:
Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
The Noveto Soundbeamer 1.0 delivers sound directly to your head:
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2020...
Please listen to Catherine Austin Fitts interview with DJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3T...
Please subscribe to https://www.solari.com
RDS video with some info on Sey del:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyTDS...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
91.9K subscribers
11/16/2020: 250K Americans showed their TRUMP support on Saturday in DC and Powell, Wood, Guil_ani, Shiva show the evidence- Bizta, Sequoia, Smart Matic, Dominioun, SCYTL- It’s about to be revealed!...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
STOP THE BIDEN STEAL - https://action.greene2020.com/stop-th...
The Gateway Pundit shows the math:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Dr Shiva exposes the algorithmn:
https://headlineusa.com/scientist-alg...
Here is President Trump's Executive Order on Election Stealing:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
President Trump's 9/2018 Executive Order in Play- Election Stealing using Foreign Governments:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-1...
Bain Capital loves Joe Biden:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
Drag and Grab- Dan Bongino discusses the switched votes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqmep...
Please sub to Dan!
Dominion bought Sequoia in 2010:
https://www.worldtribune.com/sidney-p...
Gov DeSantis "Stand Your Ground" legislation in FL:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Check out the footage of violence done to MAGA marchers in DC:
https://twitter.com/bgonthescene
After her attempted Gov. bid failed, using the same election tampering, Abrams went to Bilderberg!
https://nationalfile.com/stacey-abram...
Arch Bishop Vigano's Open Letter to President Trump:
https://www.catholic.org/news/nationa...
Scott Atlas, President Trump's C V advisor says American's need to resist:
https://nypost.com/2020/11/16/scott-a...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/11/14/meow...
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
Deutsche Bank calls for "working at home tax":
https://thehill.com/changing-america/...
To follow the DC MMM:
Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
The Noveto Soundbeamer 1.0 delivers sound directly to your head:
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2020...
Please listen to Catherine Austin Fitts interview with DJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3T...
Please subscribe to https://www.solari.com
RDS video with some info on Sey del:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyTDS...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
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