BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (6 April, 2022): FDA 5th Booster, Russia War Crime or False Flag? Shanghai Madness
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • April 07, 2022
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1511746856753184769

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1511431758646071304

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APlC7o67lRI

https://news.sky.com/story/oklahoma-set-to-outlaw-almost-all-abortions-with-threat-of-prison-and-100000-fines-12583202?dcmp=snt-sf-twitter

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/04/05/okla-lawmakers-approve-bill-make-performing-an-abortion-illegal/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&;v=517936679920160

https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Colorado-governor-signs-law-to-protect-abortion-17056773.php

https://twitter.com/dnforca/status/1510848009046663173

https://twitter.com/NuanceBro/status/1510404699840819202

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1511753580520390662

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1511406895264931840

https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/1511418930161664007

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KqhwBKzzEg

https://twitter.com/Geopolitics_Emp/status/1511429557974450180

https://twitter.com/BrentHBaker/status/1510231330885357577

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1511404016143581189

https://nypost.com/2022/04/05/amber-athey-fired-for-likening-kamala-harris-suit-to-ups-uniform/

https://trendingpolitics.com/former-telecom-exec-reveals-how-5g-is-globalist-lynchpin-for-total-social-control-knab/

https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/notre-dame-football-marcus-freeman-will-win-because-of-his-values

https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/pundits-who-advocate-hot-war-with?s=w

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1510982522196348939

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/natos-poland-says-its-willing-hosting-us-nukes-russia-deterrent

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bucha-false-flag-massacre-or-both-review-evidence/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/USOZDKih6jD8/

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1510704318424485898

https://www.corbettreport.com/yearzero-esg/

https://www.corbettreport.com/stone-bestkeptsecret/

https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/if-fed-starts-digital-currency-it-had-better-guarantee-privacy

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1511418940483944459

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1511095232418488324

https://thelibertydaily.com/buried-bombshell-tennis-world-rocked-as-fifteen-fully-vaccinated-players-unable-to-finish-miami-open/

https://rumble.com/vz2ro5-769-athletes-have-collapsed-in-the-past-year.html

https://summit.news/2022/04/04/mask-wearing-has-left-a-generation-of-toddlers-struggling-with-speech-and-social-skills/

https://rumble.com/vzq89r-as-california-goes-so-goes-the-world.html

https://rumble.com/vzpp0p-fda-approves-5th-covid-booster.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/i-have-no-idea-whats-going-shanghai-officials-separate-covid-positive-children-parents

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/countdown-us-government-default

https://twitter.com/Christy1Gaga/status/1510104480993497089

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/what-great-reset-and-what-do-globalists-actually-want

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/open-thread-can-we-talk-about-whats?s=r

https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1509862761165357064

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1511031666965426185

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPy3aF3LgP4&;t=1s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWvk61Dry-Q&;t=1181s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIVTf-C6oQo

https://twitter.com/F1Photographer/status/1510345967195029504

https://twitter.com/alexstein99/status/1511129597622030337
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy