Candidate for St. Clair County Sheriff, Chief Warren Head

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Warren Head, Chief of Police in Yale, Michigan for the past 14 years, sits down with Eileen to talk about his qualifications and his honorable and lengthy career in-law enforcement including 30 years with the Saint Clair County Sheriff's Department. He is a Christian, Conservative and Constitutional Patriot.
To learn more about his campaign and to support his mission, go to https://head4sheriff.com/
