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Reporter Suspended From Twitter For Stating The Truth About COVID "Operating System" Injections
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374 views • June 08, 2021
Journalist and author Naomi Wood was suspended by Twitter for alleged "medical misinformation" concerning the experimental COVID gene-altering jabs. However, her statements, as well as her concerns, are both true and valid. In this episode, I'll show you just how Big Pharma Moderna backs up Wood's claim concerning these genocide jabs.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/reporter-suspended-from-twitter-for-stating-the-truth-about-covid-operating-system-injections/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/reporter-suspended-from-twitter-for-stating-the-truth-about-covid-operating-system-injections/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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