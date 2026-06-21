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The Antichrist is Donald J Trump
ArchiveGuy
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Originally posted by Antichrist45 on YouTube, it aligns Biblical scripture of the antichrist depiction with Trump. Keep in mind this video was originally published in 2020. Also, there's two interesting things that aren't discussed in the video. First, is that Trump is the biggest supporter of Noahide Laws, and Noahide Laws call for the death of Christians by means of decapitation:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2026/03/education-and-sharing-day-u-s-a-2026/

https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464

https://israel365news.com/392012/the-key-to-a-trump-victory-in-2024-the-noahide-laws/

https://stopnoahide.org/


Additionally, an international Noahide Congress is set for this November:

https://brit-olam.org/congress/


This aligns with scripture as the Book of Revelation states, “Then I saw thrones, and they sat on them, and judgment was given to them. And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of their testimony of Jesus and because of the word of God, and those who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received the mark on their forehead and on their hand; and they came to life and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.” - Revelation 20:4


Second, early church fathers believed that the antichrist would come from the tribe of Dan, and is one of the reasons why the tribe is omitted from the 144,000 that are sealed during the time of Tribulation. Not sure if it's possible to link Trump to that, but I thought it was interesting.


You can find more videos from Antichrist45 here::

https://www.youtube.com/@realBrotherPaul


"For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places." - Ephesians 6:12

"Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them" - Ephesians 5:11

Keywords
trumppoliticschristianityreligionnew world orderrevelationantichristnoahide
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