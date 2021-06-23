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Gestapo & OSS merged to form CIA. Nazi Pleiadian Draco creating xenomorph army to exterminate humans
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177 views • June 23, 2021
Saboteur inside BitChute company is greatly delaying wait time for video to start playing. Few minutes. See https://www.brighteon.com/a2ee6689-2bbf-4f4a-aa38-248ce3847e59 or https://www.facebook.com/100018513877047/videos/821717745122014 for same video.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). Since their “thorn in the flesh” entities continue to astral molest us real Christians by putting us into a deep sleep, God will now expose their CIA Nazi shadow rogue government that was formed from the Satanist Draco OSS and Nazi Draco Gestapo, and their Pleiadian fallen angel Josef Mengele’s experiments in Argentina after World War 2, and their CIA’s parent organization Nazi 4th Reich and Nazi 5th Reich’s Pleiadian fallen angel aliens and Draco reptilian chimera aliens and Mantis insectoid chimera aliens who are creating a “xenomorph” super soldier army in the “Predator alien” Antarctic pyramids’ “Black Shield factory” to exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie from the face of this earth, before re-inhabiting it their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites when they return from their Mars planet cities’ palaces. After the Nazi 4th Reich space fleet flew over the White House in 1952 and won World War 2, the Gestapo and OSS joined together to create the CIA. This is why there were thousands and thousands and thousands of CIA Blackwater company Nazi SS Ceres planet star destroyer space fleet assassins in dozens of white tinted-window trucks and F-15 fighters and drone planes and helicopters and boats, and the Saturn Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars’ servants the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist Wicca witch pedophile cannibal spirit cooking ritual feminist microwave oven weapon assassin teams gang-stalking me from nation to nation and hotel to hotel and park to park and beach to beach and forest to forest, cooking me alive every day from next door hotel rooms and forests from the 4th dimension. This is why the Illuminati NWO FBI Chief Robert Mueller is the son of the Draco avatar mass genocide war criminal Gestapo Chief Heinrich Muller, and the Illuminati NWO White House leader for the COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon mass eugenics genocide is the Pleiadian avatar Anthony Fauci who is the son of the Nazi horrific human experiments war criminal Pleiadian fallen angel avatar Josef Mengele. The CIA Nazi shadow rogue government and their parent organization Nazi 4th Reich and Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angel aliens and Draco reptilian chimera aliens and Mantis insectoid chimera aliens and Nazi Antarctic High Command are creating a “xenomorph” army to exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie from the face of this earth, just as in Noah’s days Atlantis. Some of these creatures are escaping from the laboratories. Warn all humans and church donators and your book customers and your Christian ministry business industry customers and bosses and clients and family and friends and coworkers now!!! And mobilize God’s spiritual army to hold back this evil now. Silence is condoning and consenting to this Satan’s army, just because you do not want to be cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and all your family slaughtered, and all your incomes cut off, for Jesus and the cross. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). Since their “thorn in the flesh” entities continue to astral molest us real Christians by putting us into a deep sleep, God will now expose their CIA Nazi shadow rogue government that was formed from the Satanist Draco OSS and Nazi Draco Gestapo, and their Pleiadian fallen angel Josef Mengele’s experiments in Argentina after World War 2, and their CIA’s parent organization Nazi 4th Reich and Nazi 5th Reich’s Pleiadian fallen angel aliens and Draco reptilian chimera aliens and Mantis insectoid chimera aliens who are creating a “xenomorph” super soldier army in the “Predator alien” Antarctic pyramids’ “Black Shield factory” to exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie from the face of this earth, before re-inhabiting it their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites when they return from their Mars planet cities’ palaces. After the Nazi 4th Reich space fleet flew over the White House in 1952 and won World War 2, the Gestapo and OSS joined together to create the CIA. This is why there were thousands and thousands and thousands of CIA Blackwater company Nazi SS Ceres planet star destroyer space fleet assassins in dozens of white tinted-window trucks and F-15 fighters and drone planes and helicopters and boats, and the Saturn Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars’ servants the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist Wicca witch pedophile cannibal spirit cooking ritual feminist microwave oven weapon assassin teams gang-stalking me from nation to nation and hotel to hotel and park to park and beach to beach and forest to forest, cooking me alive every day from next door hotel rooms and forests from the 4th dimension. This is why the Illuminati NWO FBI Chief Robert Mueller is the son of the Draco avatar mass genocide war criminal Gestapo Chief Heinrich Muller, and the Illuminati NWO White House leader for the COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon mass eugenics genocide is the Pleiadian avatar Anthony Fauci who is the son of the Nazi horrific human experiments war criminal Pleiadian fallen angel avatar Josef Mengele. The CIA Nazi shadow rogue government and their parent organization Nazi 4th Reich and Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angel aliens and Draco reptilian chimera aliens and Mantis insectoid chimera aliens and Nazi Antarctic High Command are creating a “xenomorph” army to exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie from the face of this earth, just as in Noah’s days Atlantis. Some of these creatures are escaping from the laboratories. Warn all humans and church donators and your book customers and your Christian ministry business industry customers and bosses and clients and family and friends and coworkers now!!! And mobilize God’s spiritual army to hold back this evil now. Silence is condoning and consenting to this Satan’s army, just because you do not want to be cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and all your family slaughtered, and all your incomes cut off, for Jesus and the cross. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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