HE IS LORD EVERY KNEE SHALL BOW - Phil. 2:8-11 [NO 'Sacred Name']

'Sacred name' they hate to say LORD.. because it would mean they are not their own 'LORD' - and to say it would mean they would have to bow.. and they hate that - so any other name will do - you name it they wil claim it and call it 'sacred' - yahoo, Hoax and hoaxed
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/12/he-is-lord-every-knee-shall-bow-phil-28.html
***
Phil. 2:8-11
(8) And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
(9) Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
(10) That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;
(11) And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father
***
source: Chet Valley Hymns and Songs [YT]