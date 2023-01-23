The Founders of We The Patriots USA Celebrate the Premiere of Vets & Visionaries | Ep.1

Brian Festa and Dawn Jolly discuss their connection with the Host and how their joint efforts in Health Freedom and preserving Constitutional Rights allowed for this latest initiative. Learn about the victories, petition, and how to be free in 2023!Show more





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law…. https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: e86b1ebb628e46ca









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co