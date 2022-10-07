GENUINE PROPHETIC WORD FROM GOD-MAGA DECEPTION-THE BEAST SYSTEM-CIVIL WAR- CELESTIAL

The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog...

IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA - TRUMP - BIDEN - WORSHIP - REPENT

Because America treats people like gods God will judge her gods. Public falls, shame, sudden sickness, sudden deaths- these will cut down the idols until nobody will be able to ignore that "something" is going on. In that day tears will flow but only for self- tears will flow only to say "Why would a loving God do this to us, what have we done to deserve this?!" This is the judgement of a sinful nation; Repent and return to the Lord.

CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA - Prayer Call Sept. 15, 2022

*Prophecy is truth intended to bring sinful people to repentance like Israel and Nineveh. It is not a scam with soft music in the background, as the speaker makes a laundry list of things the audience wants to hear. "See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ" Colossians 2:8. The Bible warned about false prophets and itching ears but that warning was ignored. True prophecy is hearing God and saying what He says, not what people want to be told. "For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit." - 2 Peter 1:21 The Church should have studied and taught the full TRUTH, but they neglected [and refused] to teach it because they wanted to stay POPULAR.*

MAGA DECEPTION & THE COMING BEAST SYSTEM

God speaks more on the MAGA phenomenon and the deception behind it. Who is America really following? Controlled opposition, a deceiver, a federal operative putting on MAGA shows while working for the same government as Biden. How will pride and deception keep you safe in the future, how can you possibly hope to stay alive when you are this blinded by idolatry? There is need for REPENTANCE, God's ark is shutting and every dark lie will come out no matter who doesn't like the process of light.

America cuts down voices so her secrets can stay quiet but I will do my work and trust in God. It's no cheap task to sit here talking about what people only whisper of but will never say publicly. THE HOUR IS FAR SPENT FOR DECEPTION. COME OUT OF THE POLITICAL STUPOR & GET BACK TO THE CROSS BEFORE YAH SHUTS DOWN ACCESS. Nobody died for us but Jesus Christ, it is better to let go of pride and go back to the Lord with prayer, humility and fasting to find out where you missed it. MAGA team, it is time to repent of having IDOLS, God will not bear with you much longer.

