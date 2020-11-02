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Dynamic vs Kinematic vs Static Rigidbody 2D Explained ~ Unity 2020 Tutorial
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10 views • November 02, 2020
Comparison with examples taking a look at the actual code I was writing for controlling a Kinematic Rigidbody 2D character and a Dynamic Rigidbody 2D character. Learn the difference between the two and what situations might call for dynamic vs kinematic and static as well
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:16 Dynamic vs Kinematic vs Static Rigidbodies
2:09 Play Test Kinematics
5:39 Dynamic Rigidbody Play Test
7:29 When to Use Kinematic vs Dynamic Mode
8:20 Dynamic Move Code (Add Force)
8:57 Getting Move Values from Animation Controller
10:18 Outro
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:16 Dynamic vs Kinematic vs Static Rigidbodies
2:09 Play Test Kinematics
5:39 Dynamic Rigidbody Play Test
7:29 When to Use Kinematic vs Dynamic Mode
8:20 Dynamic Move Code (Add Force)
8:57 Getting Move Values from Animation Controller
10:18 Outro
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
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