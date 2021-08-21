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AUSTRALIAN POLICE SHOOT UNARMED ANTI-VACCINE PROTESTERS
Great Reset Australia
Great Reset Australia
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237 views • August 21, 2021
Australian Police open fire on anti-vax protesters in Victoria, Australia.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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