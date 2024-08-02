Exclusive Haniyeh Killed by a Projectile Fired at his Room Eyewitnesses Say

smail Haniyeh was killed by a projectile fired at his room, three individuals who were in the building told the Middle East Eye. One of the eyewitnesses, who was staying near Haniyeh's room, said they heard sounds that were consistent with those made by a missile before an explosion shook the heavily guarded building in Tehran. One of the individuals told MEE: "This was definitely a projectile and not a planted bomb." They added that the aftermath of the explosion was also consistent with a missile attack. Two other individuals, who were staying on separate floors, also witnessed the aftermath of the strike, which resulted in the partial collapse of the ceiling and exterior wall of Haniyeh's room. The accounts heard by MEE appear to raise questions about reports that Haniyeh may have been killed by a bomb placed inside the building where he was staying. The New York Times on Thursday reported that Haniyeh was killed by a sophisticated bomb planted in his room some two months earlier.

