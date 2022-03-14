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The Expansion of NATO Since 1949 - Shows What is Surrounding Russia & Why Putin Took Action.
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251 views • March 14, 2022
I lived through the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis and what Kennedy had to do. Ukraine, Russia, Battles
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