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Truckers To Convoy In US, Beware Of False Flags, Covid Numbers Are All Fake, It Was The Flu Renamed
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60 views • February 01, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
US truckers are next up, beware of false flags - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-truckers-announce-plan-for-freedom-convoy-to-washington-dc/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The covid numbers are all fake - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/31/covid-death-statistics.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, rules are not for the elites, just you peasants - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488011633934802954?ref_src=aimlessnews
New Jersey gym owner gets 1 year probation - https://resistthemainstream.org/nj-gym-owner-ian-smith-who-defied-covid-19-regulations-describes-probation-sentence-in-two-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx is very effective - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1487878746174545923?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't worry the vaxx is safe and effective - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/fully-vaccinated-florida-woman-needs-legs-amputated-due-covid-19-complications/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Of course the stores are closing, what did they think was gonna happen - https://nypost.com/2022/01/30/michael-rapaport-says-shoplifters-force-ues-rite-aid-to-close/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden low life kid has IRS on his tail - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/30/us-attorney-doc-irs-issued-grand-jury-subpoena-jpmorgan-hunter-james-biden-bank-records-probe-biden-familys-china-connections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden sucks because he's not progressive enough - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/progressive-dems-distance-themselves-biden-approval-goes-radioactive?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden sending illegals in secret flights - https://twitter.com/mrctv/status/1488007884789010434?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is allowing child trafficking to flourish - https://usafirstreporting.com/tucker-facebook-uber-are-assisting-child-traffickers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do these soyboys all look the same - https://thepostmillennial.com/ny-teacher-suv-police-officers-terrorist?ref_src=aimlessnews
Happy Bettor - https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1487975607808020480?ref_src=aimlessnews
Snow Blowing wars - https://twitter.com/FredSchultz35/status/1488193840603443203?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - Least favorite vegetable - https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-biden-beats-out-brussel-sprouts-for-americas-least-favorite-vegetable/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1488222765899386883?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Warren Zeiders - Burn It Down - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhc7GM03gZQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
US truckers are next up, beware of false flags - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-truckers-announce-plan-for-freedom-convoy-to-washington-dc/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The covid numbers are all fake - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/31/covid-death-statistics.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, rules are not for the elites, just you peasants - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488011633934802954?ref_src=aimlessnews
New Jersey gym owner gets 1 year probation - https://resistthemainstream.org/nj-gym-owner-ian-smith-who-defied-covid-19-regulations-describes-probation-sentence-in-two-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx is very effective - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1487878746174545923?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't worry the vaxx is safe and effective - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/fully-vaccinated-florida-woman-needs-legs-amputated-due-covid-19-complications/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Of course the stores are closing, what did they think was gonna happen - https://nypost.com/2022/01/30/michael-rapaport-says-shoplifters-force-ues-rite-aid-to-close/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden low life kid has IRS on his tail - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/30/us-attorney-doc-irs-issued-grand-jury-subpoena-jpmorgan-hunter-james-biden-bank-records-probe-biden-familys-china-connections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden sucks because he's not progressive enough - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/progressive-dems-distance-themselves-biden-approval-goes-radioactive?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden sending illegals in secret flights - https://twitter.com/mrctv/status/1488007884789010434?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is allowing child trafficking to flourish - https://usafirstreporting.com/tucker-facebook-uber-are-assisting-child-traffickers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do these soyboys all look the same - https://thepostmillennial.com/ny-teacher-suv-police-officers-terrorist?ref_src=aimlessnews
Happy Bettor - https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1487975607808020480?ref_src=aimlessnews
Snow Blowing wars - https://twitter.com/FredSchultz35/status/1488193840603443203?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - Least favorite vegetable - https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-biden-beats-out-brussel-sprouts-for-americas-least-favorite-vegetable/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1488222765899386883?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Warren Zeiders - Burn It Down - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhc7GM03gZQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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