Catherine Austin Fitts court testimony

Former US public official and banker Catherine Austin Fitts reveals that 21 trillion dollars went missing from the federal budget, funds for pensions went missing, central policies to reduce population life expectancy were implemented, the covid-19 pandemic deliberately redistributed wealth to billionaires.