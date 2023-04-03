Chimera's, AI part 1

When the authentic prophetic voice is speaking it is time to listen. We are in a brand new time period - Ecclesiastes tells us there is nothing new under the sun - so we are living in a new era with ancient principalities that are making themselves known, they are becoming bolder and bolder day by day and the scientists who once were so excited to be on the "cutting edge" of technology are beginning to understand that they have "released a beast" they cannot tame. I shared numerous articles in this presentation the links are below. http://themostimportantnews.com/archi... Philadelphia will PAY pregnant women $1,000 a month to curb falling fertility rates | Daily Mail Online Digital Afterlife: Talking to the Deceased with AI - YouTube Governance By Artificial Intelligence: The Ultimate Unaccountable Tyranny - Alt-Market.us Former Google engineer with 86% accuracy on predictions claims humans will achieve immortality in eight years (endtimeheadlines.org) J.R. Nyquist Blog – doubleplus ungoodthinkful (jrnyquist.blog) Satan Has Become One Of The Hottest Spiritual Figures In America (themostimportantnews.com) More Pestilences Erupt: Marburg, H3N8, H5N1, And A “Mystery Disease” In Burundi (themostimportantnews.com)

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/05/28/hello-world/

