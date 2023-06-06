https://gettr.com/post/p2iwxp905d7
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Kelly Walker, a famous American writer: I'm a “trans Chinese,” and my heart is with Miles Guo right now in that jail!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】美国著名作家凯利·沃克：我认为自己也是中国人，我的心与此时在监狱中的郭文贵先生同在！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
