A foundational return to individual liberty through Constitutional training | Ep. 4

While we face a national divide surrounding the role of "Law Enforcement", how does the enforcement of law fall in line with our Constitution? The issue is not whether to defund the police or blindly support all police actions. Sheriff Mack shares with Kristen Meghan how we unite the conversation by restoring the issues back to Constitutional basics through training and upholding one's Oath to the Constitution. How can we maintain law and order, while ensuring the preservation of civil liberties.





