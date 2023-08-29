Kauft Euch endlich ein Wanzensuchgerät und stellt das Chipscanning ins Netz+ Schutz

rutale Nazi Gewalt!
Techno-Kriminalermittler 26 (Stop 007)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnWSm7cH9uE&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdZx_N3RbReGYvdvjFp7Q4Z&index=4
Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton berichten über die Vorbereitungen für die Messungen der Körperchip-Implantate an der belgischen Universität.
https://e-waffen.de/zersetzen-strategie-einer-diktatur/
https://www.youtube.com/@energyweapons/videos
Günstiges Wanzensuchgerät für 30 Euro
https://www.ebay.de/itm/134488807294?_trkparms=amclksrc%3DITM%26aid%3D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE.SIM%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D20230804085259%26meid%3Dc509adf791df463993ba772a63d0819e%26pid%3D101195%26rk%3D4%26rkt%3D12%26sd%3D314549907410%26itm%3D134488807294%26pmt%3D1%26noa%3D0%26pg%3D2047675%26algv%3DSimPLWebV1EmbeddedAuctions%26brand%3DMarkenlos&_trksid=p2047675.c101195.m1851&amdata=cksum%3A134488807294c509adf791df463993ba772a63d0819e%7Cenc%3AAQAIAAABALyJXX%252FZCoOdqwS5VXCMartc06PKsRsxct%252B2%252BPT44iTuMhkLZpxvZiKLxN5G67pbUHyvbrARPKQWXUfYuZY5GBZHX3zHBcRCHApBC4Dfb2wxttJAwU6WzBdgNWUoRfGaFPFO85gTDXnNpUTLluLmk10cGerZHdrYaG8j9yFJz1pPN7Ft2IWnmwAjpuoD2joHkgdtl2FWK40PuRrwdhZC6KsCbtdBMjCEYk3zoVrrL8Pc16hwFW4eToIKTPSUgfS2AgC87gdzCjoEYiXaR%252BsP%252FpARDbpqnF8rhIfzCGgmyqay9Wz41kCwqpxFZUjdF7C1M%252FZu9NRnP0L8p637Eeu23ko%253D%7Campid%3APL_CLK%7Cclp%3A2047675
Das Profigerät was Dr. Kahterine Horton und Ich benutzen
https://www.wimo.com/de/fc-6002mk2
Mein Schutzstoff
https://www.yshield.com/yshield-abschirmstoff-steel-gray-hf-nf-breite-150-cm-1-meter_191_1122/
