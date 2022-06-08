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The Jews ethnic bioweapon SARS-COV-2 will wipe out all non Jews ENDMUTATION DEADLY!
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874 views • June 08, 2022
We need the antidote to this race specific bioweapon, not another slow kill "vaccine".
ACE2 receptors have been shown to be the entry point into human cells for some coronaviruses, including the SARS (COV-2) virus. 🎆 wiki
Link to the .rtf document with all the clickable links:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lUz02RUgFAmiWnDOGa06jj2pDU0Zwalw/view?usp=sharing
All links in the order I had them open (from left to right):
Evidence of Covid Pandemic and Bioweapon Cover-Ups all leads back to Metabiota, Peter Daszak and Hunter Biden – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/04/08/pandemic-and-bioweapon-cover-ups-metabiota-hunter-biden/
Family of late Clinton advisor Mark Middleton block release of files relating to his suicide | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10882101/Family-late-Clinton-advisor-Mark-Middleton-block-release-files-relating-suicide.html
Ukraine H1N1 Mutation: Oracle software Corp. has reverse-engineered 1918 virus and predict mutations - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI6CQXK1phA
hollabackseattle - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/hollabackseattle
The coronavirus is mutating—but what determines how quickly?
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/the-coronavirus-is-mutating-but-what-determines-how-quickly
The PROMISE Of DAYLIGHT And The ORACLE 8i NWO
https://www.alipac.us/f19/promise-daylight-oracle-8i-nwo-157331/
The Illuminati Agenda For The Coming New Order
https://rense.com/general87/ilmn.htm
Virus Engineering: ORACLE reveals a bright future to fight bacteria | eLife
https://elifesciences.org/articles/68277
What to make of the many mutations on the monkeypox genome - STAT
https://www.statnews.com/2022/06/02/mutations-in-monkeypox-virus-explainer/
Monkeypox virus - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monkeypox_virus
Monkeypox.gif (240×285)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cb/Monkeypox.gif
monkeypox virus - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=monkeypox%20virus#11
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
bioweapon vaccine - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioweapon+vaccine&;source=web
Whistleblowers Say the U.S. Military is Turning Insects Into Bioweapons
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/10/whistleblowers-say-the-u-s-military-is-turning-insects-into-bioweapons/
US Biowarfare Act Author: Vaccines, Corruption, Coverups & Secret Bioweapon Programs - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-biowarfare-act-author-vaccines-corruption-coverups-secret-bioweapon-programs.html
The Top 10 Creepiest & Most Dystopian Things Pushed By The World Economic Forum - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/06/the-top-10-creepiest-most-dystopian-things-pushed-by-the-world-economic-forum.html
Secret Biological Weapons Program in the U.S.? PATRIOT Act Allows Violations of Bioweapons Law - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-biological-weapons-program-in-the-u-s-patriot-act-allows-violations-of-bioweapons-law/5451558
SARS-COV-2 is a RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE WHITES according to a 2020 study
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-COV-2-is-a-RACE-SPECIFIC-BIOWEAPON-TO-EXTERMINATE-WHITES-according-to-a-2020-study:5
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/#&;gid=article-figures&pid=fig-2-uid-1
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
If you'd like to support my work to prevent being wiped out please do so via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
ACE2 receptors have been shown to be the entry point into human cells for some coronaviruses, including the SARS (COV-2) virus. 🎆 wiki
Link to the .rtf document with all the clickable links:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lUz02RUgFAmiWnDOGa06jj2pDU0Zwalw/view?usp=sharing
All links in the order I had them open (from left to right):
Evidence of Covid Pandemic and Bioweapon Cover-Ups all leads back to Metabiota, Peter Daszak and Hunter Biden – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/04/08/pandemic-and-bioweapon-cover-ups-metabiota-hunter-biden/
Family of late Clinton advisor Mark Middleton block release of files relating to his suicide | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10882101/Family-late-Clinton-advisor-Mark-Middleton-block-release-files-relating-suicide.html
Ukraine H1N1 Mutation: Oracle software Corp. has reverse-engineered 1918 virus and predict mutations - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI6CQXK1phA
hollabackseattle - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/hollabackseattle
The coronavirus is mutating—but what determines how quickly?
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/the-coronavirus-is-mutating-but-what-determines-how-quickly
The PROMISE Of DAYLIGHT And The ORACLE 8i NWO
https://www.alipac.us/f19/promise-daylight-oracle-8i-nwo-157331/
The Illuminati Agenda For The Coming New Order
https://rense.com/general87/ilmn.htm
Virus Engineering: ORACLE reveals a bright future to fight bacteria | eLife
https://elifesciences.org/articles/68277
What to make of the many mutations on the monkeypox genome - STAT
https://www.statnews.com/2022/06/02/mutations-in-monkeypox-virus-explainer/
Monkeypox virus - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monkeypox_virus
Monkeypox.gif (240×285)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cb/Monkeypox.gif
monkeypox virus - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=monkeypox%20virus#11
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
bioweapon vaccine - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioweapon+vaccine&;source=web
Whistleblowers Say the U.S. Military is Turning Insects Into Bioweapons
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/10/whistleblowers-say-the-u-s-military-is-turning-insects-into-bioweapons/
US Biowarfare Act Author: Vaccines, Corruption, Coverups & Secret Bioweapon Programs - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-biowarfare-act-author-vaccines-corruption-coverups-secret-bioweapon-programs.html
The Top 10 Creepiest & Most Dystopian Things Pushed By The World Economic Forum - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/06/the-top-10-creepiest-most-dystopian-things-pushed-by-the-world-economic-forum.html
Secret Biological Weapons Program in the U.S.? PATRIOT Act Allows Violations of Bioweapons Law - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-biological-weapons-program-in-the-u-s-patriot-act-allows-violations-of-bioweapons-law/5451558
SARS-COV-2 is a RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE WHITES according to a 2020 study
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-COV-2-is-a-RACE-SPECIFIC-BIOWEAPON-TO-EXTERMINATE-WHITES-according-to-a-2020-study:5
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/#&;gid=article-figures&pid=fig-2-uid-1
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
If you'd like to support my work to prevent being wiped out please do so via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
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