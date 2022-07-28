Maria Zeee Uncensored: Martin Armstrong - Hell in 2023, Recession, Civil Unrest but Schwab Will Fail!

Maria Zeee Uncensored





World-renowned Economist Martin Armstrong joins Maria Zeee to discuss what he describes as "Hell" in 2023, the recession we are already in, the rise of civil unrest and more - but he says Schwab WILL fail!





Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare for what is coming:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia





Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/





Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Zelenko Promo Code & Link:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Promo code: MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dumez-live-uncensored-martin-armstrong-hell-in-2023-recession-civil-unrest-but-sc.html



