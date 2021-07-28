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COMPLY WITH THE CONTACT TRACERS OR ELSE!
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80 views • July 28, 2021
As 21st Century biological warfare staggers on, local news is tending to the sheep to make sure that they remain in their homes. Because it is vitally important that we self isolate from our fleeting lifespans while the senile Biden Administration floods our country with their precious covid infected refugees. Local media celebrates the tyranny as we are merely months away from a total collapse of Western Civilization due to the compliance of those who have traded their liberty for false security.
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