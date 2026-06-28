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RT News - June 28 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
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June 28, 2026

rt.com



After Southern Iran is hit - Tehran announces a series of retaliatory strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, vowing that Washington's military sites will experience 'hell' in the coming days. It follows the US bombing Iran for a second straight night - in apparent response to cargo ships being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed violence is piling huge pressure on a foundational peace agreement signed by the two countries. Backlash on two fronts. An Israeli government minister calls the US-brokered peace framework with Lebanon a 'big mistake' - while Hezbollah says it's dead on arrival. Venezuelan emergency services work around the clock to save locals trapped under the rubble following Wednesday's devastating double earthquake. At least 14-hundred people have been killed, with tens of thousands missing.


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