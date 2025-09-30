Situations God used in Readying us for Combat in a ‘War of Words’

Trying situations like every Believer faces in “spiritual combat” against Satan’s demons in a deceptive and distracting “war of words”; God positions us to reap benefits if we will go through “situations in adversity”.

Part of our podcast on "Why do Believers suffer?—Here’s what the devil doesn’t want us to know" podcast @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3322600 ...unveiling the Secrets the devil DOESN'T want us to FIND as we look "Between The Lines" of God's Holy written Word.





For further Bible study go to Ephesians 6:10-24, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in The LORD, and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against…

...Peace be to the brethren, and love with faith, from God the Father and The LORD Jesus Christ. Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen (Ephesians 6:10-24).”





You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

