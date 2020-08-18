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Silcon Valley's elite are throwing lavish parties where guests take 15-minute rapid 'Rona tests....
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73 views • August 18, 2020
#EatTheRich #MarkZuckerberg #Party #LiveLife #Pandemic #Poor #SiliconValley
Silicon Valley's elite have been carrying on with their lives and socializing as if 'everything was normal' despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sources say
It comes as the US continues to battle the highest number of infections globally and 1,000 Americans are still dying each day
Sources told Vanity Fair that the luxurious lifestyles of the country's billionaires is no different to before the pandemic broke out
One doctor said: 'Coronavirus is a poor person's virus'
Sources say Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is among those throwing parties at his home Los Angeles
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was spotted last month riding a $12,000 electric surfboard in Hawaii
Amazon's Jeff Bezos recently purchased a $10 million Beverly Hills home located next door to the $165 million compound he purchased just six month ago
Archived source: archive.ph/ebRFa
Youtube: youtu.be/sBK2CUP0qcM
Brighteon: brighteon.com/a2ea28b2-c853-4a47-b6cf-7253357afdd0
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vng40
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/wOmhEa5N478e/
Silicon Valley's elite have been carrying on with their lives and socializing as if 'everything was normal' despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sources say
It comes as the US continues to battle the highest number of infections globally and 1,000 Americans are still dying each day
Sources told Vanity Fair that the luxurious lifestyles of the country's billionaires is no different to before the pandemic broke out
One doctor said: 'Coronavirus is a poor person's virus'
Sources say Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is among those throwing parties at his home Los Angeles
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was spotted last month riding a $12,000 electric surfboard in Hawaii
Amazon's Jeff Bezos recently purchased a $10 million Beverly Hills home located next door to the $165 million compound he purchased just six month ago
Archived source: archive.ph/ebRFa
Youtube: youtu.be/sBK2CUP0qcM
Brighteon: brighteon.com/a2ea28b2-c853-4a47-b6cf-7253357afdd0
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vng40
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/wOmhEa5N478e/
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