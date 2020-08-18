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Silcon Valley's elite are throwing lavish parties where guests take 15-minute rapid 'Rona tests....
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73 views • August 18, 2020
#EatTheRich #MarkZuckerberg #Party #LiveLife #Pandemic #Poor #SiliconValley

Silicon Valley's elite have been carrying on with their lives and socializing as if 'everything was normal' despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sources say

It comes as the US continues to battle the highest number of infections globally and 1,000 Americans are still dying each day

Sources told Vanity Fair that the luxurious lifestyles of the country's billionaires is no different to before the pandemic broke out

One doctor said: 'Coronavirus is a poor person's virus'

Sources say Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is among those throwing parties at his home Los Angeles

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was spotted last month riding a $12,000 electric surfboard in Hawaii
Amazon's Jeff Bezos recently purchased a $10 million Beverly Hills home located next door to the $165 million compound he purchased just six month ago

Archived source: archive.ph/ebRFa

Youtube: youtu.be/sBK2CUP0qcM
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deathmoneywealthzuckerbergsilicon valleypartyrichcoronaoprahdiebezoslebroncovid 19covidaffluentpoor sufferrapid test
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