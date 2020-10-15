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NutriMedical Report Wed April 22nd 20 H3 O2Virus_Ford_BSLIraqWuhanUSA
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4 views • October 15, 2020
Dr Greg Ford MD MI Military Intel Agent, Rendition 2003 after WMD Iraq Discovery, Midnight In Samara Book, END Of BSL Iraq to China Wuhan China Virus Bioweapon Collaboration, Death Virus Collaboration China USA Viral WMD Death Scientists, Dendritic Vaccine Tech, One Unit 400 ml Blood, Dendritic Cell Exposure to Sigma Spike Protein, Memory Cell Immunglobulin Blocks Viral Cell Invasion, Coming Universal Dendritic Vaccine after Personal Vaccine Soon, Available via Dr Bill Deagle MD CONSULT to Customized Dendritic Vaccination Programs, Natural Defense NutriMeds, First Line Kit Plus, STOP Virus, Boost Mitochondrial Defense Against Cytokine Free Radical Storms, Dendritic Vaccines, Dangers of RNA Virus Universal Vaccines Cytokine Storms Death and Disease, Use Airway Eye Coverage and NO NEED for Social Distancing, Targeted Individuals Spiritual Social Political Luciferic Agenda, NutriMeds and First Line of Defense, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Stop Mitochondrial Damage from Cytokines Free Radicals, Prevent Illness and Stealth Organ Damage, NAZI Nanotech Weapons, eToxins 5G PLUS Viral Induced Mitochondrial Altitute
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