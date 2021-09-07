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CDC Deceives Pregnant Women That Vaccines Are Safe - Science Disagrees
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192 views • September 07, 2021
The people who believe in abortion and killing babies are the same people tricking women into believing the vaccine is safe during pregnancy. These people don't even believe you have a baby in your womb, do you think they care if you have a miscarriage?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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