Techno-Fascism: Biden and Social Media Giants Conspire to Censor Conservatives

President Joe Biden plans to take the Democrats’ hateful hot air political demagoguery far beyond the reprehensible rhetoric of Hillary Clinton when she slandered conservative, patriotic American citizens as deplorables. Mr. Biden will deliver a primetime speech tonight at 8PM in which he is expected to label supporters of President Donald Trump as threats to the nation – meaning they are domestic terrorists.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 9/1/22





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