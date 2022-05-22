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The Evil is All Around Us and Underground - #OccupyTheGetty - Steven D Kelley
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59 views • May 22, 2022
OTG SDK 4L Movement, video created by Shinj'in Mc, 052122
Song is "Get By", by Talib Kweli
A video made to promote awareness and discussion of these horrible things.
To create a change by Occupying The Getty.
#OccupyTheGetty and Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a kind donation to keep the show rolling.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA
- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.
This is Cynthia, the creator of this channel and another at Brighteon.
Thanks for listening to Steven, taking a stand, and joining his Telegram.
All credit goes to copyright holder(s) *
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Song is "Get By", by Talib Kweli
A video made to promote awareness and discussion of these horrible things.
To create a change by Occupying The Getty.
#OccupyTheGetty and Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a kind donation to keep the show rolling.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA
- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.
This is Cynthia, the creator of this channel and another at Brighteon.
Thanks for listening to Steven, taking a stand, and joining his Telegram.
All credit goes to copyright holder(s) *
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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