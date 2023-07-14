https://gettr.com/post/p2lza8a1e18

7/13/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】The U.S. heavily relies on virtually all products made in Communist China, but the CCP has launched unrestricted warfare against the U.S. in terms of economy, finance, diplomacy, and military. Yet, the U.S. refuses to acknowledge that it is at war with Communist China, which undoubtedly plays into the CCP's favor.

7/13/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】美国几乎所有的产品都依赖中共国生产，而中共已从经济、金融、外交和军事上对美国发起了超限战，但是美国拒绝承认和中共正在战争中，这无疑是对中共最有利的。

