Resident of Kremenchuk, Ukraine Has Some Concerning Questions For President Zelensky Regarding the Shopping Mall Fire

June 29, 2022 Shoutout to @ScientificApproach YouTube Channel for re-posting this TikTok video of a Ukrainian lady living in Kremenchuk who has some very concerning questions for Ukraine President Zelensky wanting to know why he is letting the Ukraine Military store live munitions in the middle of her city and not informing residents of the danger.

Related video:





Einwohnerin von Krementschuk hat ein paar Fragen - Resident of Kremenchuk has some questions

Scientific Approach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnGaq...





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