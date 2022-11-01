Credit Suisse to Radically Restructure Investment Bank

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https://gnews.org/articles/501225
Summary：10/27/2022 Credit Suisse is crisis-ridden and is moving forward with its restructuring. It will completely restructure its investment banking business, and the future will be asset management and wealth management. To fill its funding gap, it has to sell its assets further.