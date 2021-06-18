© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AUDIT UPDATE: Audit Fever Sweeping America & William Braddock Describes Plot To Murder Anna Paulina Luna
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • June 18, 2021
PATRICK HOWLEY TAKES OVER: Audit Update in Georgia & Florida 13th congressional district candidate William Braddock bragged about an alleged plot to send a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad to kill his opponent, Florida congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccdcd3b1c1d51685808fef
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccdcd3b1c1d51685808fef
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.