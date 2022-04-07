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4/6/2022 Ukraine Rescue:: Besides rescuing refugees, citizens of the New Federal State of China on the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation are also spreading the truth to the local Chinese. Every fellow fighter on the front is a seeder of our Whistleblowers’ Movement, and is bringing the influence of the New Federal State of China to the Chinese around the world