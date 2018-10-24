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10/24/18 #SJWPATSY: Pretend eFFie Att_cks- What's at Stake, PART 1 #WALKAWAY
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4 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/24/18: Today we see the 1st of many Effies by the DS to derail the Red Tsun_mi. We already know the B_mb squad was at CN_ before the B_mbs were reported so..... Regardless, there is a huge war on for who will control our minds, lives and biology as the USA 1st Admin vies to control the Big tech data network that will rule our lives.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Please pray for the safety of innocent people who are in the way of the engineered storm, Willa and for the peaceful resolution of turning back the globalist engineered invasion of the southern US border. This effort by the UN and the Fascist Deep State centered in Belgium will fail but our prayers, action and focus are required!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
10/24/18: Today we see the 1st of many Effies by the DS to derail the Red Tsun_mi. We already know the B_mb squad was at CN_ before the B_mbs were reported so..... Regardless, there is a huge war on for who will control our minds, lives and biology as the USA 1st Admin vies to control the Big tech data network that will rule our lives.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Please pray for the safety of innocent people who are in the way of the engineered storm, Willa and for the peaceful resolution of turning back the globalist engineered invasion of the southern US border. This effort by the UN and the Fascist Deep State centered in Belgium will fail but our prayers, action and focus are required!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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