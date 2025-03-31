BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Humility and Obedience are Evidence of a Deep Understanding of the Gospel - William Farley
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Nobody thinks they need humility, but it may be the one thing people need the most! In fact, humility is the premier Biblical virtue from which all other virtues proceed. Therefore, cultivating a sense of humility is incredibly important for the Christian. William Farley is a retired pastor and the author of Gospel Powered Humility. He explains how everything God does in our lives is to humble us. He also talks about how if Christians fail to grow in humility, they should take a second look at their walk with the Lord. Everything we do proceeds from our sense of humility, whether we are parenting, working, or cultivating relationships with those around us. Arrogance lurks behind every act of disobedience, but humility is the driving force behind obedience, William says. Humility is the least-emphasized virtue in the church, but it may be the most important.



TAKEAWAYS


The most important thing you can do to demonstrate humility for your kids is to love your spouse and demonstrate humility for them


Humility is necessary for both conversation and sanctification


Reaching toward humility is when we try to see ourselves as God sees us


Nobody thinks they need humility, but we all do and many of us think we are humble, when we are not



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Gospel-Powered Humility book: https://amzn.to/3DUzDsf


🔗 CONNECT WITH WILLIAM FARLEY

Website: https://williampfarley.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
fatherbiblegodgospeljesuschristianmenmarriagemental healthobediencehumilitytina griffincounter culture mom showwilliam farley
