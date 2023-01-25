Ομιλία κ. Ελευθέριου Κοσμίδη με θέμα: "Ανασκόπηση 2022 - Γεγονότα που σημάδεψαν την Ορθοδοξία"

Ζωντανή εκδήλωση κ. Ελευθέριου Κοσμίδη με θέμα: "Ανασκόπηση 2022 - Γεγονότα που σημάδεψαν την Ορθοδοξία".
Στα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ» Την Τετάρτη 25 Ιανουαρίου 2023 ΣΤΙΣ 7:00 μ.μ. ο κ. Ελευθέριος Κοσμίδης, Φυσικός - Σύμβουλος σπουδών & επαγγελματικού προσανατολισμού - μέλος του ΔΣ του Συλλόγου μας, θα μιλήσει με θέμα: "Ανασκόπηση 2022 - Γεγονότα που σημάδεψαν την Ορθοδοξία".
