NWO: 20 MILLION DEAD & over 2 BILLION injured from the COVID-19 vaccines!
Published 13 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Digital Truth Calgary / counter fake news

According to Dr. Roger Hodkinson, he estimates that 20 MILLION COVID-19 vaccinated people have died and more than 2 BILLION people have been injured.

Dr. Hodkinson adds: "I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage WHICH ISN’T OVER because that number – first of all, is the current estimate. It does not include future deaths of a similar type, which will be cumulative on top of that."

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

