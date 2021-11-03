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Video # 6 Teaching on the book of Revelation
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10 views • November 03, 2021
Frank will finish chapter 3 on the Laodicean last Church that Jesus Christ sent a message to. This section will wake you up from your sleep hopefully if you have not
been on the watch in these last days. Don't believe me find out what Frank teaches.
been on the watch in these last days. Don't believe me find out what Frank teaches.
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