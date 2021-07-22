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A Look at a Concentration Camp Being Built Right Now in the UK - Wellingborough Five Wells Prison
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337 views • July 22, 2021
A Look at a Concentration Camp Being Built Right Now in the UK - Wellingborough Five Wells Prison
UK Prison Town / Mega Prison - Prison Towns Built Next to Crematoriums:
https://www.brighteon.com/4548c28e-7f63-4c47-9973-ff5c396f36bf
Wellingborough Mega Prison/Five Wells Prison Contract Articles:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wellingborough-jail-contract-awarded-and-new-name-revealed
https://www.michaellonsdale.com/e7-wins-hmp-wellingborough-mep-contract/
Temporary Body Storage Service Contract - Westminster City Council:
https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/013120-2021
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
UK Prison Town / Mega Prison - Prison Towns Built Next to Crematoriums:
https://www.brighteon.com/4548c28e-7f63-4c47-9973-ff5c396f36bf
Wellingborough Mega Prison/Five Wells Prison Contract Articles:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wellingborough-jail-contract-awarded-and-new-name-revealed
https://www.michaellonsdale.com/e7-wins-hmp-wellingborough-mep-contract/
Temporary Body Storage Service Contract - Westminster City Council:
https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/013120-2021
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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