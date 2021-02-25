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PERSECUTION, JAIL, 2ND AMENDMENT LOSS, AND CIVIL WAR ALL UNDER BIDEN - JACK HIBBS
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186 views • February 25, 2021
Are you ready for what is coming down the line. This Biden administration is targeting Christians and religious organizations. They are promoting Abortions, LGBTQ, and actively wanting to remove the 2nd Amendment. When that happens, be ready for Civil War. Please Share this message to warn and prepare others of what is to come!
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