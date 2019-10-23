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The Sun Also Warms: Dr. Willie Soon Shows the Sun-Climate Connection
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11 views • October 23, 2019
Astrophysicist and climate scientist Dr. Willie Soon gave this presentation titled "The Sun Also Warms" at the Friends of Science 16th Annual Major Event on April 10, 2019 at the Red & White Club in Calgary, Alberta. Dr. Soon probed the long history in the quest to understand Sun-climate connections. He presents clear evidence of a strong urban heat island effect that contaminates the government temperature data sets. Using a rural temperature data set, he shows strong correlations between the sun's energy and temperatures. The sun's irradiance varies much more than sunspots.
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